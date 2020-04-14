MS Dhoni showing no signs of ageing, lot of cricket still left in him : Suresh Raina

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was supposed to make his comeback to the cricket field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after last playing for India in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019. There was massive anticipation surrounding Dhoni’s return but the COVID-19 pandemic has played a major spoilsport. The entire sporting calendar has been ripped apart with every tournament and events getting either postponed or cancelled.

IPL 2020 was supposed to be the return of Suresh Raina as well, who was training hard for the event after recovering from a long-term injury. Both Dhoni and Raina were sweating it out in the training camp before the outbreak in the country led to lockdown in every state and postponement of the tournament.

Raina has said that a lot of cricket is still left in Dhoni and the veteran gloveman looked innovating in the nets while adding he was batting brilliantly. Raina further said that Dhoni’s body is showing no signs of ageing and fans are in for a treat whenever the action resumes.

"He was batting really well. Cricket is still left in him. He has looked innovative. We played practice games and those sixes are as big as they were. Three hours of batting in the evening, that too, in Chennai heat is not easy and we did that (during the camp). If you ask me, Mahi bhai is batting brilliantly," Raina told CSK fans during an Instagram Live session.

"His body is not showing signs of ageing. He was looking different and was trying to do something else, something different, new. So people will get to know when they see him," Raina added.

As uncertainty looms around the future of IPL 2020, the latest reports suggest that the BCCI is looking at a window later in the year given the situation surrounding COVID-19 improves.

