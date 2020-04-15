'India are unreliable, can't resume cricket with them anytime soon' - PCB chairman Ehsan Mani on Indo-Pak bilateral series

Since 2012-13, India haven’t locked horns with Pakistan, in bilateral cricket series, due to the sour diplomatic relations between the two countries. While India and Pakistan have clashed in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups, bilateral series are on complete hold between the two arch-rivals. The Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has now accused India of being “unreliable” while stating that they can’t rely on cricket series between India and Pakistan resuming anytime in the foreseeable future.

Mani said that even though not having bilateral series against India have cost Pakistan but claimed that due to India backing out of plans in the past, they haven’t included the arch-rivals in their plans while adding playing them in ICC events is fine.

“Our position is clear that we don’t want politics mixing with cricket. India in the past backed out of its commitment and that’s why we aren’t including them in our plans,” the PCB boss stated.

"Not having the India series costs us but we're not thinking about that. India are unreliable. We can't rely on cricket resuming with them anytime in the foreseeable future. If it happens, well, we face them in ICC events, which is fine.”

Speculations are rife that India may find a window for the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the same period when Asia Cup 2020 is scheduled to be hosted, by Pakistan, in September 2020. However, Mani rejected all the reports as he said that Asia Cup is not about India or

Pakistan as the revenue generated from the tournament goes into the development of the sport in associate members.

He further said that nothing has been decided on where the Asia Cup 2020 will be hosted as things are uncertain at this point due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Asia Cup is not about Pakistan and India; it is about Asian countries. The revenue generated from the Cup is invested in the development of the sport in our associate members,” he said.

“We haven’t decided when and where the tournament will be held. Things at this point are uncertain and that’s why we haven’t discussed much. But once things are finalised, it won’t be difficult for ACC to stage it.

