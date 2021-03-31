Won't be surprised if selectors see Rishabh Pant as front-runner for India captaincy: Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has said that Rishabh Pant might become a front-runner for the Team India captaincy role in the future after the youngster was named the Delhi Capitals captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Pant will step in as the captain of DC in IPL 2021 in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a left shoulder injury.

"Rishabh Pant has had such fabulous few months, establishing himself in all formats. It won't come as a surprise if the selectors see him as a front-runner for Indian captaincy in near future. His attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come," Azharuddin, who played 334 ODIs and 99 Tests, for India tweeted.

Delhi Capitals coach and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting also said that captaincy will make Pant a better player.

"Unfortunate that Shreyas will miss the tournament, but looking forward to seeing @RishabhPant17 grab his opportunity. It's well deserved for his recent performances and he's coming in with a lot of confidence. I'm convinced captaincy will make him an even better player," Ponting tweeted.

On his new role, Pant in a statement said, "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10