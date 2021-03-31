Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Jason Roy as Mitchell Marsh pulls out of IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. WION has learned from sources close to the development that Marsh didn't want to spend time inside a strict bio-secure bubble. The Aussie informed the Sunrisers Hyderabad about his decision a few days ago.

"Yes, Mitchell Marsh has pulled out," confirmed a source close to SRH camp to WION.

Later on the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad announced England opener Jason Roy as Marsh's replacement.

Marsh would have had to undergo a seven-day isolation period while being inside the stringent bio-secure environment for the almost two-month-long tournament.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Punjab Kings more balanced squad than last season - Wasim Jaffer to WION

The Australian all-rounder missed the IPL 2020 after twisting his angle in SRH's first match of the tournament last season. While Marsh was ruled out of IPL 2020, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder had replaced him in the SRH squad. Marsh was signed up by SRH for INR 2 crore.

Marsh was part of the Australian squad in the recently concluded T20I series but couldn’t get a game under his belt. Since then, he has been playing for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield.

Marsh, who made his Indian Premier League debut in 2010 has played a total of 21 IPL games. His replacement, Jason Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions and later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition. He has played a total of 8 matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name.

The Australian contingent of IPL 2021 players is set to depart for India on April 1 with the likes of Pat Cummins, David Warner among others joining their respective squads on April 2.

ALSO READ: 'I am lucky that I will be playing under Mahi bhai': Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of IPL 2021

IPL 2021 is set to begin on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.