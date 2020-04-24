Won't accept rescheduling of Asia Cup for IPL 2020: PCB CEO Wasim Khan

With sporting calendar disrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a lot of talks surrounding the future of Asia Cup 2020, IPL 2020 and ICC T20 World Cup. Speculations are rife that the BCCI is looking for September window to accommodate the already-postponed IPL 2020 in place of Asia Cup.

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has said that if Asia Cup is to be postponed then it will be only due to health safety and the Pakistan board will not agree to any rescheduling to free-up space for IPL.

Khan said moving an entire tournament just for one-member nation is not right while adding the move if proposed, will not have Pakistan’s support.

“Our stance is absolutely clear, the Asia Cup is set for September and the only reason it should not take place is continued health safety issues. We will not accept that the Asia Cup is moved to accommodate the IPL,” Khan said to a news portal.

“I have heard that there is talk to move the Asia Cup to November-December but for us, that is not possible. If you move the Asia Cup you are making way for one-member nation and that is not right and it will not have our support,” he added.

Khan also clarified that BCCI representative, in the ICC Chief Executives’ Meeting on Thursday, didn’t raise any issue regarding IPL while adding Cricket Australia informed that it was exploring all options for the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November.

“The T20 World Cup might be played behind closed doors because if we don’t play T20 World Cup each board potentially stands to lose between 15 and 20 million dollars,” said the PCB official.

