Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Wishes pour in from all corners as Master Blaster turns 47

Sachin Tendulkar’s impact is not only limited to the world of cricket. The Master Blaster, since his senior debut on November 15, 1989, has been an inspiration for millions. Even after his retirement, in 2013, Tendulkar continues to inspire and motivate youngsters to take up sports and shine bright for his/her country. As Tendulkar turned 47 on Friday, wishes from all corners of the world poured in as former and current cricketers, experts, fans paid tribute to one of the greatest sportspeople of all-time.

From Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag to Yuvraj Singh, everyone took to social media platform Twitter to wish the Master Blaster on his birth anniversary. Even though Tendulkar has already clarified that he won’t be celebrating his birthday, this year, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic which has forced almost the entire world to be under lockdown while killing lakhs of people worldwide.

However, fans and cricketers still rejoiced some of the glorious moments from Tendulkar’s career by posting videos, photographs, statistics, trivia, anecdotes, etc.

The hashtag #HappyBirthdaySachin started trending on Twitter on the eve of Tendulkar’s birthday and continued to gain massive traction as people celebrated his 47th birthday.

Kohli wrote: “Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. @sachin_rt”

Whereas, Sehwag had a wonderful message on Tendulkar’s birthday as he posted photographs from India’s 2007 World Cup exit and triumph in 2011 World Cup while writing: True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt Paaji’s career is summed up is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory #HappyBirthdaySachin

Here’s how wishes poured in for Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday:

