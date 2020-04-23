FTP till 2023 set for revamp in wake of COVID-19: ICC after CEC meet

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday hosted a Chief Executives’ Committee meeting via conference call as CEO’s of the 12 full members and three Associate representatives came together and committed to working in partnership to address the challenges cricket is facing or will face during the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting saw updates from all the members relating to the situation surrounding the dreaded virus in their respective countries.

The CEC was updated on the contingency planning for all ICC global events including the likes of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 as it was decided that planning for both the events will continue as per the schedule.

The members further agreed that the disrupted Future Tours Programme (FTP) would need to be reviewed through to 2023 with a plan to reschedule as many cricket series as possible that has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “I am grateful to my fellow CEOs for their clear commitment to a unified approach to steering cricket through this pandemic. We will work in partnership for the best outcomes for the sport in relation to both ICC events and bilateral cricket.

“We agreed on the importance of taking well informed, responsible decisions in relation to the resumption of international cricket. The complexities involved in being able to stage ICC global events are extensive to ensure we protect the health and safety of everyone involved and they will be carefully considered before any decisions are arrived at in the best interests of the game.”

Decisions on the World Test Championship and the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League will be held at a later date when there is a clear understanding of how much cricket has been lost due to the pandemic.