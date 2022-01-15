'Wonder if that happened 3-4 times': Warne, Gilchrist react to Virat Kohli's stump-mic outburst in 3rd Test

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli and a couple of other Indian players didn't shy away from expressing their frustration after a controversial DRS call went South Africa's way on Day 3 of the recently-concluded third Test between the two sides at the Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa captain Dean Elgar survived a close lbw call after opting for the DRS leaving Indian players miffed.

R Ashwin had trapped Elgar plumb in front of the wicket and the ball had hit the batter below the knee. He was adjudged out by the on-field umpire before reviewig the decision. The hawk-eye predicted the ball to be going over the stumps despite the replays suggesting that it had hit Elgar below the knee.

Indian players were left in shock after what they saw on the screen and went on to vent out their anger on the stump-mic. Indian skipper Kohli walked towards the stump mic and took a dig at the host broadcaster SuperSport alleging that they were controlling the hawk eye.

"Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball eh, not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time," Kohli was heard saying on the stump-mic. KL Rahul and R Ashwin also joined the chatter and took digs at SuperSport. "You should find better ways to win, SuperSport," Ashwin was heard saying while Rahul said - "It’s the whole country against 11 guys."

While Kohli and the other Indian players have been criticised a lot by several former cricketers and experts for their behaviour, former Australian cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne also shared their views on the matter. Both Gilchrist and Warne observed that the frustration might have been brewing in the Indian camp as it looked like this was not the first instance when such a decision went against them.

"That accusation there I am interested in Warnie, this seems a bit premeditated, and this has been building or brewing…. and it has got to a breaking point. That accusation about filming teams shining the ball I am assuming it goes all the way back to that very ground when the Australians were caught out on camera," said Gilchrist while speaking on Fox Cricket.

"Look, it is an interesting one, I am not sure that should be happening from a captain of an international team. But sometimes frustration overflows, you just get so frustrated and that’s why I said I wonder if that has happened three or four times through the series, and that was like okay that is enough now we can’t have it anymore," he added.

Indian captain Kohli was asked about the DRS controversy involving Elgar during the post-match press conference after the visitors' defeat in the third Test in Cape Town. However, he refused to make any comments to refrain from triggering a controversy.