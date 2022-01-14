India vs SA: Virat Kohli opens up on Dean Elgar DRS controversy during Day 3 of Cape Town Test

India and South Africa played out an intense and riveting three-match Test series, in the rainbow nation, which ended on Friday (January 14) with Dean Elgar-led hosts clinching the series over Virat Kohli's India by 2-1. Day 4 of the third and final Test commenced, on Friday, with Proteas needing 111 more runs to win -- in pursuit of 212 -- whereas India needed 8 more wickets.

Keegan Petersen's 82 and Rassie van der Dussen-Temba Bavuma's unbeaten knocks propelled the South African side to a seven-wicket win at Newlands, Cape Town as the hosts won the series 2-1. Day 3 of the final Test saw a huge controversy when the Indian players were left agitated over Elgar's DRS decision.

During SA's run-chase towards Day 3's end overs, Elgar survived a very close lbw call off R Ashwin's bowling. While he was given out initially by Marais Erasmus, the on-field umpire, the SA captain took the decision upstairs. The replays suggested that the red cherry had hit the batter below the knee whereas the hawk-eye showed that the ball was going over the stumps. Hence, Elgar was given not out; with Kohli, KL Rahul and R Ashwin not mincing their words and targetting the host broadcaster SuperSport on the stump-mic.

Captain Kohli said on the stump-mic, "Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time."

Speaking to the press on the DRS controversy after the end of the series, Kohli decided against making any further comment on the matter. "I have no comment to make. I understood what happened on the field and people on the outside don't know exactly what goes on the field. So me to try and justify what we did on the field and say 'we got carried away'.... If we would have charged up and picked up three wickets there that could have been probably the moment that could change the game," Kohli was quoted as saying by ANI during the post-match press conference in Cape Town.

As per reports, Kohli-led Indian team management have received an informal warning from the officials following their comments on the stump-mic.

Talking about the SA tour, Team India will now shift their focus to the three-match ODI series, which gets underway on January 19 at Paarl.