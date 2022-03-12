Women's World Cup, India vs West Indies: Stunning Smriti Mandhana scores her 5th ODI ton - Video

India's star batter Smriti Mandhana scored her fifth One-Day International century during the ongoing 2022 Women's World Cup while playing against West Indies on Saturday (March 12) at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

During her stunning innings, Mandhana scored 123 runs off 119 balls. Her sensational knock included 13 fours and two sixes.

Apart from Mandhana, vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur also scored a century to power India to post a competitive total of 317-8. It was Kaur's fourth ton and the first since hitting 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.

During the match, West Indies' Anisa Mohammed emerged as the most successful bowler, taking two for 59, while Hayley Matthews (1/65), Shakera Selman (1/41), Deandra Dottin (1/32) and Aaliyah Alleyne (1/26) also accounted for one wicket each.

Yastika Bhatia scored a quick 31 off 21 balls as India were off to a good start, putting on 49 runs for the opening stand in 6.3 overs but once she departed, Mithali Raj (5) and Deepti Sharma (15) also followed suit, leaving India tottering at 78 for three.

Meanwhile, skipper Mithali Raj surpassed former Australian counterpart, Belinda Clark, to break the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women's World Cup.

She led India in total of 24 World Cup games and during her captaincy, India emerged as a winner on 14 occasions, lost eight times and one match ended with no result.

