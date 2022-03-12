Haramanpreet Kaur pips Smriti, Mithali to achieve elusive milestone with stunning ton against West Indies

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slammed centuries apiece as Indian batters tormented the West Indies bowling attack in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 on Saturday. After a disappointing show in their last game against New Zealand, the Indian women's team produced an emphatic performance with the bat against West Indies.

After opting to bat first, India got off to a good start as openers Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia (31) added 49 runs for the first wicket. The Women in Blue then lost quick wickets in the middle as the likes of captain Mithali (5) and Deepti Sharma (15) were sent back cheaply with India in a spot of bother.

Mandhana and Harmanpreet then combined to post a mammoth stand of 184 runs for the fourth wicket. While Mandhana slammed 123 runs off 119 balls laced with 13 fours and 2 sixes, Harmanpreet scored 109 runs off 107 balls with the help of ten fours and two sixes.

The duo took the West Indies bowlers to the cleaners throughout their partnership and helped India post a strong total of 317/8 in 50 overs. Harmanpreet also went on to achieve an elusive milestone with her stunning hundred as she surpassed Mithali and Mandhana in an elite list.

Also Read: Milestone for Mithali Raj! India's ODI skipper breaks World Cup captaincy record

Harmanpreet Kaur creates a new record

Harmanpreet now has most hundreds by an Indian in the history of the Women's World Cup. The 109-run knock against West Indies is her third hundred for India in the Women's World Cup. She has now gone past both Mithali and Mandhana, who have two centuries each to their name in the World Cup.

Harmanpreet also became the first Indian to hit 20 sixes in the Women's World Cup. She is the highest six-getter in the history of the World Cup with 20 maximums to her name. Mandhana is at the second spot with seven sixes to her name in the Women's World Cup.