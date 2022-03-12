Milestone for Mithali Raj! India's ODI skipper breaks World Cup captaincy record

India's One-Day International skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday (March 12) surpassed former Australian counterpart, Belinda Clark, to break the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women's World Cup.

The 39-year-old cricketer led the Indian cricket team in a total of 24 World Cup games. During her captaincy in World Cup matches, India emerged as a winner on 14 occasions, lost eight times and one match ended with no result.

On the other hand, Australia's Clark had captained her side in 23 matches. Interestingly, Mithali and Clark are the only two cricketers to have led their country at more than two World Cups.

ALSO READ | Head coach Ramesh Powar 'surprised' by India's batting performance in first 20 overs against NZ

Last Sunday, Mithali became only the third cricketer and the first woman to appear in six World Cups, joining the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan's great Javed Miandad.

Mithali Raj reached the milestone during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match against West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton in New Zealand.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the crucial match in the ongoing showpiece event. Batting first, India put up a total of 317-8 with opener Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) slamming magnificent tons.

ALSO READ | Women's World Cup: South Africa hold nerves to win last-over thriller against Pakistan

Mithali Raj breaks the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 👏#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/CiTHmbC72X — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2022 ×

India finish their 50 overs at 317/8, helped by two exquisite centuries by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur 🙌



Can West Indies chase this mammoth total?#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/A0ao1wvpbS — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)