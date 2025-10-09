Google Preferred
Women's World Cup 2025: De Klerk 84 not out outshines Ghosh 94 as SA-W clinch thriller vs IND-W

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 23:35 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 23:35 IST
Nadine de Klerk Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Nadine de Klerk smashes two maximums against Amanjot Kaur to finish the match in style in the 48th over.

South Africa defeated India by three wickets in their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 league match on Thursday (Oct 9) in Visakhapatnam and further strengthened their position on the points table. Chasing 252, Proteas batters Nadine de Klerk (84) and Chloe Tryon (49) displayed calmness and skills and helped their team to clinch the thriller. Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt (70) also helped her team to rescue as opener Tazmin Brits departed for a duck. For India, Kranti Gaud (2/59) and Sneh Rana (2/47) took two wickets each.

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling—whether it's the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. With an eye for detail and a kn...Read More

