/Women's World Cup 2025: De Klerk 84 not out outshines Ghosh 94 as SA-W clinch thriller vs IND-W

South Africa defeated India by three wickets in their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 league match on Thursday (Oct 9) in Visakhapatnam and further strengthened their position on the points table. Chasing 252, Proteas batters Nadine de Klerk (84) and Chloe Tryon (49) displayed calmness and skills and helped their team to clinch the thriller. Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt (70) also helped her team to rescue as opener Tazmin Brits departed for a duck. For India, Kranti Gaud (2/59) and Sneh Rana (2/47) took two wickets each.