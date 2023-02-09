Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Full schedule, fixture, timings, groups, squad and live streaming details

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 full schedule: India’s women cricket team looks forward to clinching their first T20 World Cup title as the much-awaited championship starts on Friday, February 10. After having played seven editions of the ICC T20 women’s world cup, it’s time for India to shine on the world stage. In 2020, the Indian side ended the tournament with the runner-up title. India won the last under-19 women’s world cup title. Now, it’s time to pull off the biggest upset and stake claim on the ICC’s most-coveted trophy for women’s cricket. A total of 10 teams are playing in this world cup, divided into two groups. Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, and Radha Yadav are just a few of the pacers and spinners on Team India. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma are the star batswomen.

Australia has won the Women's T20 World Cup five times in 7 editions played so far. England (2009) and the West Indies (2016) were the other two winners. Fans in India are hoping for India to join this elite club this year.

Women’s T20 World Cup full schedule, venue, date and time

The Women’s T20 world cup begins on February 10, and the grand finale will be played on 26 Feb. Here are the full schedule, fixture, date, time and venue details of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Date Match Teams Venue TIME (IST) 10-Feb Match No. 1 South Africa vs Sri Lanka Newlands, Cape Town 10:30 PM 11-Feb Match No. 2 West Indies vs England Boland Park, Paarl 6:30 PM 11-Feb Match No 3 Australia vs New Zealand Boland Park, Paarl 10:30 PM 12-Feb Match No. 4 India vs Pakistan Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 12-Feb Match No. 5 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Newlands, Cape Town 10:30 PM 13-Feb Match No. 6 Ireland vs England Boland Park, Paarl 6:30 PM 13-Feb Match No. 7 South Africa vs New Zealand Boland Park, Paarl 10:30 PM 14-Feb Match No. 8 Australia vs Bangladesh St George's Park, Gqeberha 10:30 PM 15-Feb Match No. 9 West Indies vs India Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 15-Feb Match No. 10 Pakistan vs Ireland Newlands, Cape Town 10:30 PM 16-Feb Match No. 11 Sri Lanka vs Australia St George's Park, Gqeberha 6:30 PM 17-Feb Match No. 12 New Zealand vs Bangladesh Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 17-Feb Match No. 13 West Indies vs Ireland Newlands, Cape Town 10:30 PM 18-Feb Match No. 14 India vs England� St George's Park, Gqeberha 6:30 PM 18-Feb Match No. 15 South Africa vs Australia St George's Park, Gqeberha 10:30 PM 19-Feb Match No. 16 Pakistan vs West Indies Boland Park, Paarl 6:30 PM 19-Feb Match No. 17 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Boland Park, Paarl 10:30 PM 20-Feb Match No. 18 Ireland vs India St George's Park, Gqeberha 10:30 PM 21-Feb Match No. 19 England vs Pakistan Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 21-Feb Match No. 20 South Africa vs Bangladesh Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 23-Feb SEMI-FINAL 1 Semi-finalist 1 vs Semi-finalist 2 Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 24-Feb SEMI-FINAL 2 Semi-finalist 3 vs Semi-finalist 4 Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 26-Feb FINAL Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM

How to watch the Women’s T20 World Cup live in India

World Cup live stream: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023 will be live-streamed on the Hotstar+ Disney app and website. Additionally, the Star Sports network in India will broadcast live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Women’s T20 World Cup full squad of all teams

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Rumana Ahmed. Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down. Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

South Africa: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma. Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali. Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone. Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Women’s T20 World Cup group details

Group 1: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Group 2: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies

When will Women’s T20 World Cup start?- Date

Women’s T20 World Cup will start on Friday, February 10.

Where is Women’s T20 World Cup being played?

Women’s T20 World Cup is being held in South Africa.

What time Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be played?

Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be played at 6:30 PM or 10:30 PM IST.

Where will Women’s T20 World Cup be live streamed?