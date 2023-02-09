Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Full schedule, fixture, timings, groups, squad and live streaming details
Story highlights
Women’s T20 World Cup begins on February 10 and will end on February 26. All details about the Women’s world cup, including the full schedule, date, time, venue, live stream and broadcast channels, are given in the article
Women’s T20 World Cup begins on February 10 and will end on February 26. All details about the Women’s world cup, including the full schedule, date, time, venue, live stream and broadcast channels, are given in the article
Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 full schedule: India’s women cricket team looks forward to clinching their first T20 World Cup title as the much-awaited championship starts on Friday, February 10. After having played seven editions of the ICC T20 women’s world cup, it’s time for India to shine on the world stage. In 2020, the Indian side ended the tournament with the runner-up title. India won the last under-19 women’s world cup title. Now, it’s time to pull off the biggest upset and stake claim on the ICC’s most-coveted trophy for women’s cricket. A total of 10 teams are playing in this world cup, divided into two groups. Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, and Radha Yadav are just a few of the pacers and spinners on Team India. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma are the star batswomen.
Australia has won the Women's T20 World Cup five times in 7 editions played so far. England (2009) and the West Indies (2016) were the other two winners. Fans in India are hoping for India to join this elite club this year.
Women’s T20 World Cup full schedule, venue, date and time
The Women’s T20 world cup begins on February 10, and the grand finale will be played on 26 Feb. Here are the full schedule, fixture, date, time and venue details of the Women’s T20 World Cup.
|
Date
|
Match
|
Teams
|
Venue
|
TIME (IST)
|
10-Feb
|
Match No. 1
|
South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|
Newlands, Cape Town
|
10:30 PM
|
11-Feb
|
Match No. 2
|
West Indies vs England
|
Boland Park, Paarl
|
6:30 PM
|
11-Feb
|
Match No 3
|
Australia vs New Zealand
|
Boland Park, Paarl
|
10:30 PM
|
12-Feb
|
Match No. 4
|
India vs Pakistan
|
Newlands, Cape Town
|
6:30 PM
|
12-Feb
|
Match No. 5
|
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|
Newlands, Cape Town
|
10:30 PM
|
13-Feb
|
Match No. 6
|
Ireland vs England
|
Boland Park, Paarl
|
6:30 PM
|
13-Feb
|
Match No. 7
|
South Africa vs New Zealand
|
Boland Park, Paarl
|
10:30 PM
|
14-Feb
|
Match No. 8
|
Australia vs Bangladesh
|
St George's Park, Gqeberha
|
10:30 PM
|
15-Feb
|
Match No. 9
|
West Indies vs India
|
Newlands, Cape Town
|
6:30 PM
|
15-Feb
|
Match No. 10
|
Pakistan vs Ireland
|
Newlands, Cape Town
|
10:30 PM
|
16-Feb
|
Match No. 11
|
Sri Lanka vs Australia
|
St George's Park, Gqeberha
|
6:30 PM
|
17-Feb
|
Match No. 12
|
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|
Newlands, Cape Town
|
6:30 PM
|
17-Feb
|
Match No. 13
|
West Indies vs Ireland
|
Newlands, Cape Town
|
10:30 PM
|
18-Feb
|
Match No. 14
|
India vs England�
|
St George's Park, Gqeberha
|
6:30 PM
|
18-Feb
|
Match No. 15
|
South Africa vs Australia
|
St George's Park, Gqeberha
|
10:30 PM
|
19-Feb
|
Match No. 16
|
Pakistan vs West Indies
|
Boland Park, Paarl
|
6:30 PM
|
19-Feb
|
Match No. 17
|
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|
Boland Park, Paarl
|
10:30 PM
|
20-Feb
|
Match No. 18
|
Ireland vs India
|
St George's Park, Gqeberha
|
10:30 PM
|
21-Feb
|
Match No. 19
|
England vs Pakistan
|
Newlands, Cape Town
|
6:30 PM
|
21-Feb
|
Match No. 20
|
South Africa vs Bangladesh
|
Newlands, Cape Town
|
6:30 PM
|
23-Feb
|
SEMI-FINAL 1
|
Semi-finalist 1 vs Semi-finalist 2
|
Newlands, Cape Town
|
6:30 PM
|
24-Feb
|
SEMI-FINAL 2
|
Semi-finalist 3 vs Semi-finalist 4
|
Newlands, Cape Town
|
6:30 PM
|
26-Feb
|
FINAL
|
Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2
|
Newlands, Cape Town
|
6:30 PM
How to watch the Women’s T20 World Cup live in India
World Cup live stream: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023 will be live-streamed on the Hotstar+ Disney app and website. Additionally, the Star Sports network in India will broadcast live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Women’s T20 World Cup full squad of all teams
Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Rumana Ahmed. Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down. Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
South Africa: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma. Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.
Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali. Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.
England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone. Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.
Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.
Women’s T20 World Cup group details
Group 1: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka
Group 2: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies
When will Women’s T20 World Cup start?- Date
Women’s T20 World Cup will start on Friday, February 10.
Where is Women’s T20 World Cup being played?
Women’s T20 World Cup is being held in South Africa.
What time Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be played?
Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be played at 6:30 PM or 10:30 PM IST.
Where will Women’s T20 World Cup be live streamed?
Women’s T20 World Cup will be live streamed on Hotstar app and website.