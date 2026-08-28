/Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026: All you need to know about schedule, squads, venues and more

The 10th edition of the Women’s Asia Cup will begin in Dubai on Aug 28, with eight teams competing for the T20I title. The tournament will feature a group-stage format, followed by semi-finals and the final. The participating teams have been divided into two groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong, China

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia

Each team will play the other sides in its group once and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The tournament final is scheduled for Sept 13.

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Sri Lanka enter the competition as the defending champions after defeating India in the 2024 final to win their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title. Chamari Athapaththu’s side will be aiming to become the first Sri Lankan team to successfully defend the trophy.

India remain the most successful team in the history of the Women’s Asia Cup and will be determined to reclaim the title. The tournament is expected to feature several closely contested matches, with established teams facing strong challenges from emerging sides.

India aim to bounce back

India will begin their campaign looking to recover from a disappointing T20 World Cup outing, where they failed to qualify for the knockout stage despite recording a 64-run victory over Pakistan.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian team, while Smriti Mandhana has been named vice-captain. The squad combines experienced international players with several promising young cricketers.

India, however, will be without Jemimah Rodrigues, as the batter suffered a high-grade right hamstring injury while representing Southern Brave in The Hundred. Pratika Rawal has been included as her replacement after making a strong impression with India A.

The Indian team will open its campaign against Thailand on Aug 30. They will then face Hong Kong, China, before meeting Pakistan on Sept 5 in one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage.

The India-Pakistan contest is expected to attract significant attention, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in Group A before the semi-final race intensifies.

Sri Lanka make late squad change

Sri Lanka have also made a late change to their squad. All-rounder Dewmi Vihanga has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a right knee injury, while left-arm spinner Nimasha Meepage has been named as her replacement.

Sri Lanka will rely on the experience of captain Chamari Athapaththu and a balanced squad as they attempt to retain the title.

The defending champions will begin their campaign against the United Arab Emirates on Aug 29 and will later face Indonesia and Bangladesh in Group B.

When to watch Women’s Asia Cup 2026

All matches will begin at 8 PM IST. The start time is equivalent to:

2:30 PM local time in Dubai

6 PM GMT

Where to watch Women’s Asia Cup 2026

The Women’s Asia Cup will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the matches live on Sony LIV.

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026 squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Farjana Easmin, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Chethana Vimukthi

Hong Kong, China: Natasha Miles (c), Maryam Bibi, Chan Ka Ying, Chan Sau Ha, Chan Shing Yan Dorothea, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Mahekdeep Kaur, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shanzeen Shahzad, Siu Mei Wai, Wong Wing Kiu Hailey, Yasmin Daswani

Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Thanrada Seesawan, Naomi Hamilton

Indonesia: Nanda Sakarini (c), Kadek Winda Prastini, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Wesika Ratna Dewi, Rada Rani, Desi Wulandari, Putri Suwandewi, Kisi Salisa Kasse, Sang Maypriani, Ni Kadek Ariani, Derni Bangi, Dara Agung Laksmi, Lie Qiao, Maria Corazon Wombaki, Sofia Velic

UAE: Esha Oza (c), Archara Supriya, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Janani Thirukkumaran, Lavanya Keny, Mehul Kulkarni, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Uttara Iyer, Vaishnave Mahesh

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 full schedule