/'We did everything we could': Shubman Gill reacts after Sri Lanka hold India to draw in second Test

Sri Lanka produced a strong fightback to hold India to a draw in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Thursday (Aug 27). Indian captain Shubman Gill said his team gave its best to win the match and praised Sri Lanka for its “brilliant” batting under pressure.

Sonal Dinusha led Sri Lanka’s resistance with an unbeaten 133 as the hosts finished at 429/9 after 154 overs. India had enforced the follow-on after taking a 213-run first-innings lead but could not dismiss Sri Lanka for a second time.

India, however, won the two-match series 1-0 after securing a 165-run victory in the first Test.

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“Honestly, nothing. I mean, we fielded for about 250 overs, three days consecutively, and we did everything we can. They played brilliantly. I think the batters played really well, and they had a lot of skill and a little bit of luck going their way. So I don’t think we could have done anything differently,” Gill said after the match.

Gill also praised Sri Lanka for showing great character while under pressure and said India could learn from their performance.

“A lot of positives for us, even learning from the opposition. I think the position that they were under, under immense pressure, and the way they came back was tremendous to see. It sort of tells us, and we were talking at lunch and at tea time, that I don’t think that we could have done (anything) differently,” he added.

Looking back at the series win, Gill highlighted the performances of several Indian players, including Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Manav Suthar and Prasidh Krishna.

“But in the series, a lot of positives for us. Padikkal was brilliant, KL was really good, Manav bowled brilliantly, and Prasidh, in both innings, bent their back; both the fast bowlers. So I think we did everything we can,” Gill said.

Gill also stressed the need for India to remain consistent in their preparation, performances and approach both on and off the field.

“Very excited. I think really exciting times for us. Very important for us to be consistent on and off the field, with our preparation and the way that we perform and how we go about our things. And I think so far there have been a lot of positives for us,” Gill concluded.