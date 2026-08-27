/IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha achieves rare feat with second century after follow-on

Sri Lanka’s middle-order batter Sonal Dinusha produced another outstanding performance against India, scoring his third century in his last four innings on Day 5 of the second Test on Thursday (Aug 27). Dinusha became only the third batter in Test cricket to score hundreds in both innings after his team was asked to follow on, joining India’s Vijay Hazare and Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower in the elite list. Hazare achieved the feat against Australia in Adelaide in 1948, while Flower did so against South Africa in Harare in 2001.

The left-hander completed his century with a couple of runs through midwicket just after the Tea break and reached the landmark in 197 balls during Sri Lanka’s second innings.

Dinusha also became only the third Sri Lankan batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test against India. Duleep Mendis had scored 105 in both innings in Chennai in 1982, while Aravinda de Silva made 146 and 120 in Colombo in 1997. Dinusha had scored 103 in the first innings of the ongoing Test before adding another hundred.

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The century also made Dinusha only the third Sri Lankan to score three hundreds in a two-Test series. Aravinda de Silva and Kumar Sangakkara are the other Sri Lankan batters to achieve the feat.