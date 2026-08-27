Sonal Dinusha proved to be the difference between India and Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 133 off 264 balls to help the hosts secure a hard-fought draw in the second Test in Colombo on Thursday (Aug 27). India started the final day hoping to complete a 2-0 series win after taking a huge 213-run first-innings lead, however, Dinusha once again showed great determination and kept India’s bowlers at bay. Sri Lanka eventually extended their lead to 216 runs before declaring, after which both teams agreed to a draw.

Sri Lanka ended the match at 429/9. India won the two-Test series 1-0 after their convincing victory in the first Test in Galle last week.

Dinusha’s unbeaten century was his third hundred of the series. He had scored 103 in Sri Lanka’s first innings in this Test and made his maiden century in the opening Test in Galle.

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Starting the day at 229/6, Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha spent long periods at the crease to frustrate India on the fifth-day pitch.

The duo added 112 runs for the seventh wicket, with Nuwantha scoring 46. Sri Lanka remained resilient despite being forced to follow on on the fourth day.

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For India, Manav Suthar was the most successful bowler with 3/121 from 41 overs, while Ravindra Jadeja took 3/94 in 38.3 overs.

WTC points table after IND vs SL, 2nd Test

The result saw India remain fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. They have now recorded five victories and two draws from 11 Tests, giving them a 51.52 per cent win rate, compared to 53.33 per cent before the Colombo Test.

Australia are at the top with 80 per cent, followed by South Africa (75 per cent), New Zealand (72.22 per cent) and Bangladesh (55.56 per cent). Sri Lanka occupy sixth place with 33.33 per cent.

India still have seven WTC matches to play, two against New Zealand and five against Australia. They will need to win at least five of these games and also depend on other results going in their favour to boost their chances.