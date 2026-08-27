/‘Looking like Tendulkar’: BCCI vice-president lauds Dinusha’s consistent run in Colombo

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has praised Sri Lankan batter Sonal Dinusha for his impressive performances against India in the ongoing Test series, saying the 25-year-old could become a top Test batter for Sri Lanka and that he “looks like Tendulkar.”

Earlier, Dinusha has scored two centuries in the series and continued his strong form with another century on the final day of the second Test. He also put together a century partnership with Keshara Nuwantha, helping Sri Lanka move closer to saving the match and avoiding a series whitewash.

While Sri Lanka’s batting has been inconsistent, Dinusha has stood out with his patience, shot selection and ability to bat for long periods. He has scored 544 runs in nine innings across five Tests at an average of 77.71, with two centuries and three fifties.

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Shukla praised the batter in a post on X, saying, “This Sonal of Srilanka is an amazing player. Looking like Tendulkar. Can be a wonderful test player in international cricket. @OfficialSLC”

Dinusha has also joined Kumar Sangakkara and Dimuth Karunaratne as the third Sri Lankan batter to score 50 or more in all four innings of a two-match Test series.

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Sangakkara achieved the feat against Bangladesh at home in 2013 and England in 2014, while Karunaratne did so against South Africa in 2018.