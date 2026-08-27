/BCCI includes Sehwag and Dravid in India U-19 one-day squad for home series against Australia U-19

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India U-19 squad for the upcoming home tour against Australia U-19, which will feature both 50-over and multi-day matches. Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag, sons of former legendary Indian cricketers Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, have been included in the one-day squad, marking the beginning of a new generation of former batters. Both Dravid and Sehwag were players of great stature in Indian cricket, playing more than 100 Tests each.

Schedule of India U-19 home series against Australia U-19

The tour starts with three one-day matches, scheduled for September 18, 21, and 23, before moving to the four-day matches, which will run from September 27 to 30 and October 5 to 8. All matches of the tour, barring the second four-day game, will be played in Rajkot. The second multi-day match will be played in Ahmedabad.

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What have Dravid Jr. and Sehwag Jr. done to earn a call-up to the India U-19 squad?

Anvay Dravid was first selected for India B U-19 against Afghanistan in November last year but got out for a duck. He was recently included in the squad for the Sri Lanka U-19 tour in July, where he played two matches, scoring 14 and 87, respectively.

Aaryavir Sehwag, meanwhile, has been effective in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 while playing for the West Delhi Lions.

India U-19 squad for home series against Australia U-19

One-Day Squad: Lakshya Raichandani (capt), Yashbardhan Chauhan (vice-capt), Rajat Baghel (wk), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wk), V Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel.