/Derbyshire police investigate alleged assault in England pacer Brydon Carse's arrest case

The brief arrest of England pacer Brydon Carse in the wee hours of Sunday (Aug 23) morning has taken another turn as Derbyshire police are investigating an alleged assault case as well. Carse was seen in handcuffs outside a bar in Derbyshire where he was partying with several of his Durham teammates, including former England Test skipper Ben Stokes. The incident has subsequently gotten Carse dropped from the second Test squad against Pakistan, which starts Thursday (Aug 27) at Lord's

Police investigating alleged assault in Carse arrest case

The England pacer was handcuffed by the Derbyshire police for a brief amount of time before being de-arrested after he was denied entry at Molly Malone’s Irish Tavern in Derby at around 4 am, as reported by the Guardian. He then left after an 'exchange of words' with a person in public who allegedly spilled a drink on him. The police are now investigating an alleged assault case as well, but it is not clear as of now if Carse is involved in it or not.

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"We are investigating allegations of assault in Derby city centre," the statement by Derbyshire police read, which was released on Wednesday (Aug 26) and first reported by the Telegraph. "No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing."

England's booze woes continue

The Carse incident came shortly after new Test skipper Joe Root removed the midnight curfew. Root was not pleased and said he was 'hacked off' with the way things turned out.

On the Ashes tour of Australia, England were criticised for a break mid-series in Noosa, allegedly for drinking where Ben Duckett was seen completely sozzled. Prior to that, Harry Brook had an incident in a nightclub in New Zealand which ended up in him getting reprimanded.