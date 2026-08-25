/Alcohol issues haunt England camp as Brydon Carse dropped from 2nd Test after handcuff row

England Cricket and its alcohol issues seem to run hand in hand, despite former captain Ben Stokes saying that cricket’s drinking culture has been going on since the game turned professional. Even though a similar episode at a London nightclub and an altercation that followed later led to Stokes’ shocking international retirement, it continues to follow the England setup.



English seamer Brydon Carse was the latest to find himself at the centre of controversy after being handcuffed for being drunk and disorderly outside a nightclub on Saturday night. The ECB and the Cricket Regulator have launched yet another investigation into alcohol-related matters, which continue to hound the England setup.

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Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for the Derbyshire Constabulary said, "A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Derby city centre on Saturday night. However, the man was de-arrested shortly afterwards having agreed to leave the area."



Carse was due to link up with the Test squad in London on Monday evening but now finds himself out of the squad amid an investigation into the matter.



"Following a referral from the ECB, the Cricket Regulator have confirmed that they will investigate events on Saturday night in Derby. Brydon Carse will no longer be available for selection for the second men's Test match while this investigation is ongoing and the full facts are obtained,” an official statement from the ECB read.

Baker Replaces Carse

Seamer Sonny Baker has replaced him for the second Test against Pakistan starting Thursday (Aug 27).



Baker made his Test debut earlier this summer against New Zealand after Stokes and Gus Atkinson were left out of the second Test for breaking the midnight curfew.



Meanwhile, Carse – an unused part of the squad for the first Test -- was not on England duty during the time of the incident, and had been playing a domestic county match at Derby, which Durham won on Saturday. Stokes and fellow England quick Matthew Potts were also seen in the viral video published by The Telegraph; however, there are no indications that either was involved in any wrongdoing on the scene.

