/Mitchell Starc replaces India's Bumrah as no. 1 Test bowler after 10-wicket masterclass

Australian quick Mitchell Starc ended Jasprit Bumrah’s reign at the top of the Test rankings for bowlers by replacing him to claim the number one position for the first time in his career. Starc produced a match-winning 10-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the recently concluded second Test in Mackay, and helped the hosts win the match inside two days. Starc’s record-breaking outing came days after Bangladesh shocked Australia for their first Test win Down Under and second overall against the mighty Aussies. While Starc attained his career-best ratings (872) and jumped two places to number one, India’s Bumrah slipped one place to sit at two.



Australian Test captain Pat Cummins too gained a place to conquer the fourth spot, and off-spin veteran Nathan Lyon entered the top ten by jumping two places. Cummins returned with three-wicket hauls in both innings, while Lyon, who grabbed just one wicket across two innings in the series opener, picked up three in the second innings.

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Starc, however, was the hero of the game for the Aussies. He made headlines for picking up a five-for in just 22 balls early on day one, including dismissing Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam on a first-ball duck. He picked up six wickets for 12 runs in his 10 overs in the first innings, before returning 4/39 in the second to hand Bangladesh a heavy defeat by an innings and 51 runs.



The left-arm quick also broke several records during his six-wicket haul in the first innings – surpassing former South African quick Dale Steyn for most Test wickets (445*) and going past James Anderson for the most first-ball dismissals (9*)in cricket.

Other Notable Ranking Movers

New Zealand seamer Matt Henry dropped down one place to number three, while Ollie Robinson jumped 15 places to claim the 11th spot in the updated rankings for Test bowlers.



Robinson’s eight-wicket haul in the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley gave the hosts a thumping win by an innings and 103 runs. Josh Tongue, his teammate and fellow quick who also picked up eight wickets in the opener, jumped 16 spots to go to 17.



The Sri Lankan bowling pair of Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya also gained five spots each after the Galle Test. Asitha picked six wickets and Jayasuriya seven, respectively, but Sri Lanka lost the opener by 165 runs.

