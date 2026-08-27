/UAE batter Asif Khan handed 15-month ban for anti-doping violation

UAE batter Asif Khan has been suspended for 15 months after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid during an out-of-competition doping test last year. The Pakistan-born cricketer tested positive for a metabolite of mesterolone, a substance used to enhance testosterone levels, in a doping test conducted on 8 Sept, 2025.

“The 36-year-old admitted to a violation of Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code and accepted the sanction through a Case Resolution Agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Cricket Council (ICC),” the ICC said in a statement.

Now, Asif will be allowed to resume training with a team or use the facilities of a club or another ICC Member organisation from Oct 8. However, he will only be eligible to return to competitive cricket from Dec 8.

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“Asif will be permitted to return to training with a team or use the facilities of a club or other ICC Member organisation from October 8, but will only be eligible to return to competitive cricket from December 8,” the ICC statement said.

The batter’s individual results from 8 Sept, 2025, until his provisional suspension began on 29 Dec, 2025, have also been disqualified. This means he will lose any medals, points, prize money or other prizes earned during that period.