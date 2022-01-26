WIvENG: When and where to watch West Indies vs England 3rd T20I match - IST time and streaming details

The West Indies-England T20I series has lived upto expectations so far. While the Kieron Pollard-led Windies won the series opener, Eoin Morgan's England returned to winning ways versus the former world champions to level the five-match series at 1-1.

The third T20I will, thus, be very crucial and can determine which way the series will eventually go. Talking about the series opener, Pollard & Co. dismissed England for a paltry 103 and chased down the score with 9 wickets and 17 balls to spare. Jason Holder's 4 for 7 led the charge of the hosts in the first encounter. In the second T20I, the 2016 T20 World Cup's runners-up Morgan & Co. defended a competitive 171/8 by a whisker; i.e. by a run.

Chasing 172, Windies were down and out at 98-8 in 15.1 overs. Nonetheless, their unbroken ninth-wicket stand between Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein took the hosts to 170/8 in 20 overs. Thus, another riveting encounter is on the cards between the two heavyweight T20I line-ups.

Here is everything you need to know about the 3rd T20I - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is West Indies vs England 3rd T20I match taking place?

The West Indies vs England 3rd T20I is scheduled to take place on January 27 (IST), 2022.

Where is West Indies vs England 3rd T20I taking place?

The West Indies vs England 3rd T20I will take place at the at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.

At what time West Indies vs England 3rd T20I taking place?

The West Indies vs England 3rd T20I will kick off at 1:30pm (IST).

How to watch West Indies vs England 3rd T20I live on TV?

The West Indies vs England 3rd T20I will not be televised in India.

How to watch West Indies vs England 3rd T20I live streaming?

The West Indies vs England 3rd T20I will be live-streamed on the Fan Code App in India.