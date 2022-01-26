Good news for Team India fans! Rohit Sharma clears fitness test ahead of West Indies series: Report

India's limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma has cleared the fitness test held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Wednesday (January 26). Rohit, who was named the white-ball captain in early December, 2021, had missed the entire South Africa series due to hamstring injury, where India lost the three Tests 2-1 and were whitewashed in the preceding ODIs.

Sources close to the development have already confirmed that members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee are set to conduct a meeting to announce the Indian squad for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies on Wednesday. Prior to it, a fitness test was scheduled for Rohit in the afternoon and Hitman has cleared the test with flying colours. As per the latest developments, the 34-year-old is set to return back to the Indian team and lead the national side in the upcoming three ODIs and equal number of T20Is versus Kieron Pollard-led West Indies, starting on February 6 in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | BCCI central contracts: Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane likely face demotion - Report

According to the PTI, Rohit is also set to be announced the next Test captain. On January 15, Virat Kohli had stepped down as the Indian Test captain, only a day after India lost the three Tests versus Dean Elgar-led Proteas in the rainbow nation. Hence, Rohit is being touted to be the next red-ball captain and take over captaincy duties altogether for Team India.

KL Rahul is expected to remain Rohit's deputy across all formats. On the other hand, the selectors are expected to rest ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah for the West Indies series. The WI series will be followed by Sri Lanka's tour of India, comprising two Tests and three T20Is.