Wish we had one more day: Andrew Symonds' sister 'heartbroken', leaves note on his accident site

Edited By: Aditya Sahay WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: May 16, 2022, 06:46 PM(IST)

Andrew Symonds passed away at the age of 46 Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Without a doubt, Andrew Symonds' family is in a state of shock after his sudden demise. His sister left a heartfelt note for him on his accident spot.

On Sunday (May 15), the cricketing fraternity woke up to devastating news coming from Australia. Former Aussie all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away in a car crash. According to local reports, the former cricketer was the sole occupant of a vehicle that left the roadway and rolled on a road 50KM outside Townsville. The tragic accident occurred on the outskirts of the Townsville area in Queensland, Australia. 

While as per the Queensland police, a lot of efforts were made to save Symonds' life, it all went in vain as he died on spot. After his sudden demise, world cricket is in a state of shock and disbelief. The 46-year-old was a two-time ODI World Cup winner, known for his fielding, all-round blitz and power-hitting. Thus, many former and active cricketers shared condolences after his demise.

ALSO READ | He was someone I could call at 2:30 am: Harbhajan Singh recalls late friend Andrew Symonds

Without a doubt, Symonds' family is also in shock. His sister left a heartfelt note on the former cricketer's accident spot. “Gone far too soon!“Rest in peace Andrew. I wish we had one more day, one more phone call. My heart is broken. I will always love you my brother,” the note which was shared by Channel 9 reporter Mia Glover, read. 

×

ALSO READ | Andrew Symonds' dogs survived fatal car crash, refused to leave his side after death

Symonds represented Australia in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is during his glorious and eventful international career. He returned with 2094, 5935 and 185 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively. In addition, he claimed as many as 165 wickets at the highest level.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
May 16, 2022 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022
BAN
76/0
(19.0 ov)
 VS
SL
397
(153.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
May 16, 2022 | Match 64 LIVE
Indian Premier League, 2022
PBKS
 VS
DC
86/2
(10.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
May 15, 2022 | Final
Valletta Cup, 2022
MAL
(20.0 ov) 162/7
VS
ROM
171/6 (20.0 ov)
Romania beat Malta by 9 runs
Full Scorecard →
May 15, 2022 | 5th Place Play off
Valletta Cup, 2022
GIB
(20.0 ov) 170/6
VS
BUL
171/5 (19.5 ov)
Bulgaria beat Gibraltar by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App