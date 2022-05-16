Wish we had one more day: Andrew Symonds' sister 'heartbroken', leaves note on his accident site

On Sunday (May 15), the cricketing fraternity woke up to devastating news coming from Australia. Former Aussie all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away in a car crash. According to local reports, the former cricketer was the sole occupant of a vehicle that left the roadway and rolled on a road 50KM outside Townsville. The tragic accident occurred on the outskirts of the Townsville area in Queensland, Australia.

While as per the Queensland police, a lot of efforts were made to save Symonds' life, it all went in vain as he died on spot. After his sudden demise, world cricket is in a state of shock and disbelief. The 46-year-old was a two-time ODI World Cup winner, known for his fielding, all-round blitz and power-hitting. Thus, many former and active cricketers shared condolences after his demise.

ALSO READ | He was someone I could call at 2:30 am: Harbhajan Singh recalls late friend Andrew Symonds

Without a doubt, Symonds' family is also in shock. His sister left a heartfelt note on the former cricketer's accident spot. “Gone far too soon!“Rest in peace Andrew. I wish we had one more day, one more phone call. My heart is broken. I will always love you my brother,” the note which was shared by Channel 9 reporter Mia Glover, read.

Floral tributes lay at the crash site where Andrew “Roy” Symonds lost his life on Saturday night, outside of Townsville.

The letter, penned by his sister, reads “I will always love you my brother” @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/Wt3EZGc6Ty — Mia Glover (@miaglover_9) May 15, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | Andrew Symonds' dogs survived fatal car crash, refused to leave his side after death

Symonds represented Australia in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is during his glorious and eventful international career. He returned with 2094, 5935 and 185 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively. In addition, he claimed as many as 165 wickets at the highest level.