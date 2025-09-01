/WION Exclusive: 'Chess feels like a totally different sport now', says International Master Tania Sachdev on rise of sport in India

Over the past few years, chess in India has witnessed a remarkable transformation. What was once considered a niche intellectual pursuit has now grown into a dynamic sport, with a new generation of players redefining the way the game is played and perceived. International Master Tania Sachdev is one of the strongest voices behind this evolution. A player, a champion, and now one of the most sought-after commentators in world chess, she has lived the journey of Indian chess from its early promise to its current golden age.

At the Red Bull Armageddon chess event in Chennai, now considered to be the chess capital of India, Tania embodied the perfect blend of competitor and mentor. She moved with ease between the roles of participant, guide, and motivator. On the sidelines, she watched games with an intensity that reflected years of experience at the top level, her eyes following each move with the sharpness of a player who knows the weight of decision-making on the 64 squares.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When participants struggled with puzzles, she stepped in, solving alongside them, guiding them toward the right answers, and sharing the thrill of cracking a difficult position. Between games, she could be seen engaging with players warmly, offering encouragement, and breaking the tension with her easy laugh. And when the competition reached its climax, she was the loudest cheerleader in the hall, clapping and celebrating the fighting spirit of the participants as much as their victories. Dressed in a casual yet striking white hoodie with red accents, her look mirrored the event’s atmosphere—youthful, vibrant, and full of energy. Tania stood as both a star and a supporter, someone who commands respect but also makes the sport feel approachable to every fan in the room.

“Chess has changed so much with this new generation,” she reflected in an exclusive conversation with WION. “One of the biggest reasons has been the tools and the opportunities they’ve had since a young age. It feels like a totally different sport from when I started playing.” “Chess teaches us something new every day, then you know that the game is just going to continue impress you. Chess itself is beautifully complex,” she further added.



Indeed, chess in India today feels alive with possibility. Chess has also become faster, with rapid and blitz formats gaining equal, if not greater, importance alongside classical play. This change is mirrored in India’s rise as a chess powerhouse. From the trailblazing legacy of Viswanathan Anand to the new generation of stars like D Gukesh, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh, India is not just producing strong players—it is shaping the global chess narrative.