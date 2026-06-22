/Wimbledon 2026 | Serena Williams, 44, set for singles return through wildcard

Serena Williams, 44, will be returning to singles at the upcoming Wimbledon 2026, nearly four years after retiring from prefessional tennis in 2022. The announcement came Sunday (Jun 21) as The All England Club (AELTC) handed her the wildcard. She has already been confirmed, also via a wildcard, for the Wimbledon doubles alongside with her 46-year-old sister Venus Williams. Serena recently made her return to the tennis at the start of the grass court season this month at the Queen’s Club alongside Victoria Mboko and had won the match as well.

Serena set to make return to singles

After her successful return to tennis through doubles, Serena is all set to feature at the Wimbledon 2026 in ladies' singles as well. She has won the tournament seven times, making her one of the greats at the SW19 courts. Her first Wimbledon title came in 2002 while the last came in 2016 with 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2015 being others years she won. Overall, she has 23 grand slam titles - a record among ladies which cements her place as one of the best to ever play the sports.

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In her last Wimbledon singles appearance, which came in 2022, she had lost in the first round by the hands of Harmony Tan, world no 115. In the year prior to that, Serena had suffered a horrible hamstring injury after falling on the slippery court in her first round match. She has not won a singles match at the Wimbledon since 2019 - something she would like to remedy in her second innings.

How has Serena fared in return?

Since making her return professional tennis, Serena, in partnership with Victoria Mboko, won her first doubles match thet Queen's Club against Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez 7(7)-6(2), 6-2. In the next round, the pair gave a walkover after Mboko suffered a serious knee injury in the tournament, albeit during the singles.