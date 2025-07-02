Wimbledon 2025 is turning out be a Championship of upsets with as many as 23 seeded players already out of the tournament after just first round of matches in men's and women's singles. The long list is led by men's number three seed Alexander Zverev in men's singles and number two seed Coco Gauff in women's singles. Among 23 players crashed out, seven men's players were seeded 20 or higher while six women's players got the same result. The other top players who have been crashed out are ninth seed Daniil Medvedev and eighth seed Holger Run in men's singles and third seed Jessica Pegula and ninth seed Paulo Badosa in women's singles.