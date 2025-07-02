/WI coach Sammy wants 'process' to be followed in sexual assault allegations against player

West Indies coach Darren Sammy has asked for the 'process' to be followed in the allegations of sexual assault and rape against a West Indies pacer from Guyana. The statement came days after the Guyana-based Kaieteur News made these claims of allegation, saying multiple women have come forward in the case. It also mentioned that some of the cases date back to 2023. No charges have been levelled in the case so far. The name of the player is currently not being shared but some media repots have alleged it to be Shamar Joseph.

"We're all aware of what's been going on in the media," Sammy told reporters ahead of the second Test against Australia as reported by ESPNCricinfo. "I'm very close to my players. I've had conversations with them, making sure their mental space is good.

"One thing I could say is that we believe in justice. We are a community that believes justice must be served. However, there's a process. We will continue to support in whatever way we can to make sure that due process and the right system is followed. As a cricketing board, for me as the head coach, I want justice for everyone.

"But, as of now, it's all allegations. And we know the justice system. You've got to wait for things to process the right way," he added.

No action has been taken by Cricket West Indies in the matter as well and a spokesperson was quoted saying: "Cricket West Indies has not received any communication or official information and is therefore unable to comment at this time."