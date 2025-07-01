/'We remain hopeful' says BCB president amid uncertainty over upcoming India white-ball tour

The Indian cricket team is supposed to tour Bangladesh in August for ODIs (One Day International) and T20I series. However, with the tour just over a month away it is still unclear from Indian side whether it will actually happen or not. On Monday (Jun 30), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam said that they are still waiting for a confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). India is expected to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh starting from August 17 with matches are scheduled to be held in Mirpur and Chattogram.

Despite the schedule the BCB has not yet received a final call from the BCCI.

"I have already spoken to the BCCI. Discussions have been positive," Aminul said at a press conference (according to ESPNCricinfo) in Dhaka following a six hour meeting of the BCB's board of directors. "We remain hopeful. It is scheduled [next month] but they are waiting for some decisions from the government."

He also added that if the series doesn’t happen in August then the BCCI has promised to look for the next possible time to reschedule the matches. So far, no official reason has been given for the delay or possible cancellation.

"The discussions are ongoing. If for some reason they can't come [in August], they will come at the next available window. We are hopeful of playing in this window. I can't say much apart from the fact that they are very professional and cooperative", he further added.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is currently at England tour for a five-match Test series. In the first Test match, England beat India by five wickets in an exciting high scoring game in which four Indian batters together hit five centuries.