/Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic starts search for 25th grand slam title, Sinner looks to put French Open loss behind

Novak Djokovic launches his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles crown at Wimbledon on Tuesday as men's top seed Jannik Sinner makes his entrance. Defending women's champion Barbora Krejcikova begins her title defence against Eastbourne finalist Alexandra Eala with major question marks over her fitness. AFP Sport looks at the matches to watch on day two of the tournament at the All England Club.

Djokovic still dreaming

Novak Djokovic still dreams of ending his career as the most successful player in tennis history even as he watches a new generation take charge.

The 38-year-old has been tied with Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam titles since winning his most recent major prize at the 2023 US Open.

The Serb has seen two-time defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner share the past six Grand Slams between them.

But the seven-time champion believes his most realistic hope of a historic 25th title lies on the grass of south-west London,.

"I would probably agree that Wimbledon could be the best chance because of the results I had, because of how I feel, how I play in Wimbledon, just getting that extra push mentally and motivation to perform the best tennis at the highest level," said Djokovic.

The veteran, who has lost the past two Wimbledon finals to Alcaraz, has the added incentive of pulling level with the retired Roger Federer, who won a record eight men's titles at the All England Club.

Djokovic starts his campaign against France's Alexandre Muller. The pair have only met once before, at the 2023 US Open, when the Serb dropped only five games.

Sinner relishing grass-court challenge

Jannik Sinner is the world number one and will be desperate to state his credentials at Wimbledon with his great rival Carlos Alcaraz gunning for a third straight title.

The Italian has impressed since returning from a three-month doping ban, reaching the finals of the Italian Open and the French Open, both of which he lost to Alcaraz.

Sinner then lost early at this month's Halle grass-court tournament but has a promising track record at Wimbledon, reaching the semi-finals in 2023 and the quarter-finals last year.

The 23-year-old, who faces compatriot Luca Nardi in the first round, says he feels "ready to play".

"I feel like that I'm playing great, great tennis on grass," he said. "Hopefully I can show this also in the match court."

Krejcikova steps into unknown

Defending women's champion Barbora Krejcikova is feeling her way back to fitness after pulling out of the Eastbourne Open with a thigh problem.

The world number 16 has endured a difficult time since defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon final last year, playing just six matches in 2025.

She was out of action until May after suffering a back injury and lost in the second round of the recent French Open.

But at least she looks likely to be fit to take to the court against Alexandra Eala on Tuesday.

"I had to have couple days off where I didn't really play any tennis, but I did some off-court stuff," said the 29-year-old Czech.

"I've been feeling every day a little bit better, so I'm really happy with that."

Eala, ranked 56th in the world, could be a dangerous opponent.

The 20-year-old made history by becoming the first Filipina to reach a WTA final with her run to the Eastbourne title match last week.

Earlier this year she enjoyed a breakthrough run to the Miami Open semi-finals.