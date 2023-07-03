Wimbledon 2023: History, Monday matches, effect of Russia-Ukraine conflict on tournament- All you need to know

Wimbledon 2023: The tennis world has entered into its third Grand Slam with the Wimbledon Championships 2023 starting on Monday, July 3. The grass-court tournament will take place at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom. The finals of the tournament will be played on July 16. In the last two grand slams, Australian Open and French Open, Novak Djokovic claimed the title by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Rudd in the finals, respectively.

In women’s singles, Belarusian tennis pro, A.Sabalenka won the Australian Open 2023 title. At the Roland Garros French Open finale, Iga Swiatek clinched the title by defeating Karolina Muchova.

At Wimbledon, Djokovic will begin his bid for a fifth consecutive title and eighth overall at Centre on Monday. He will also be eyeing to add this title to his men’s record 23 Grand Slam singles titles. He recently broke a tie with Rafael Nadal by winning the French Open 2023 and also became the first player to collect 24 in the Open era.

On the other hand, Iga Swiatek who won her fourth major championship at the French Open, will debut on Monday against Zhu Lin. The reigning women’s champion Elena Rybakina, who won her first Slam trophy at the All England Club, will play on Tuesday against the American player Shelby Rogers. Wimbledon 2023: What is Wimbledon? Its history and more Wimbledon Championship is one of the oldest tennis tournaments and arguably the most prestigious tennis event in the world. It was started in 1877 by the All-England Club in Wimbledon, London. The first-ever Wimbledon tournament was started with just 22 men competing against each other for the title. The first Championship was known as the Gentleman’s Singles and was eventually won by Spencer Gore.

Among the four majors, Wimbledon is the only one which is played on traditional grass courts while the other three take place on hard and clay surfaces. The event takes place over a span of two weeks, beginning in late June and early July. Following traditions, all competitors must be dressed in suitable attire which is almost entirely white. Eating of strawberries & cream by the spectators, and Royal patronage is also part of the rich heritage of the tournament. Wimbledon 2023: Russian and Belarusian players at the tournament Players from Russia and Belarus are back at Wimbledon after they were banned by the All-England Club a year ago because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The tournament now has reversed its course, even though the war continues.

World No. 7 men’s seed Andrey Rublev, a Russian tennis star, and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, a Belarusian, are among those on Monday’s schedule. Wimbledon 2023: Matches on Monday Today matches will begin on most courts at 11 am local time (3:30 pm IST). At this time, Rublev will play Max Purcell on No. 3 Court, and Azarenka will take on Yuan Yue at Court 15, while No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula goes up against Lauren Davis at No. 2 Court in an all-American matchup.

Action at No. 1 Court will begin at 1 pm local time between Swiatek and Zhu. Centre Court is the last arena to get going at 1:30 pm local time. That is when Djokovic-Cachin is set to start. Wimbledon 2023: Nick Kyrgios pulled out The 2022 runner-up Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Wimbledon the night before the tournament’s start, citing a wrist injury, a year after he reached his first Grand Slam final at the England Club. His withdrawal was announced by Wimbledon on Sunday night and Kyrgios wrote about it on social media.



