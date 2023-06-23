Wimbledon Championships 2023: Schedule, dates, top seeds, live-streaming details- All you need to know
Story highlights
Wimbledon Championships 2023: The Wimbledon 2023 will start on July 3 at the All England Club in London. Here are all the details of the upcoming championships.
Wimbledon Championships 2023: The Wimbledon 2023 will start on July 3 at the All England Club in London. Here are all the details of the upcoming championships.
Wimbledon Championships 2023: Tennis is back on the grass court with Wimbledon Championship, from July 3 to July 16 at the All England Club in London. This year’s tournament will be the 136th edition of the Championships. The women’s singles final will take place on Saturday, July 15, while the men’s singles final will be on Sunday, July 16.
The three main show courts at the All England Club are Centre Court, Court One and Court Two. Unlike other Grand Slam venues, the All England Club does not name its court after former players.
Wimbledon 2023: Defending champions
Men’s doubles: Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell
Women’s doubles: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova
Mixed doubles: Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk
Wheelchair men’s singles: Shingo Kunieda
Wheelchair women’s singles: Diede de Groot
Wheelchair quad singles: Sam Schroder
Wheelchair men’s doubles: Gustavo Fernández / Shingo Kunieda
Wheelchair women’s doubles: Yui Kamiji / Dana Mathewson
Wheelchair quad doubles: Sam Schroder / Niels Vink
Boys’ singles: Mili Poljicak
Girls’ singles: Liv Hovde
Boys’ doubles: Sebastian Gorzny / Alex Michelsen
Girls’ doubles: Rose Marie Nijkamp / Angella Okutoyi
Wimbledon 2023: Top seeds
TOP-RANKED PLAYERS
MEN
1 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
2 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
3 Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
4 Casper Ruud (Norway)
5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
6 Holger Rune (Denmark)
7 Andrey Rublev (Russia)
8 Taylor Fritz (U.S.)
9 Jannik Sinner (Italy)
10 Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)
WOMEN
1 Iga Swiatek (Poland)
2 Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
3 Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)
4 Caroline Garcia (France)
5 Jessica Pegula (U.S.)
6 Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)
7 Coco Gauff (U.S.)
8 Maria Sakkari (Greece)
9 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
10 Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil)
Wimbledon 2023: Where and how to watch Wimbledon 2023 matches online?
The full list of official broadcasters of Wimbledon in each country can be found here.
* Africa: Canal Plus International
* Europe: Eurosport, BBC, Saran Sport
* Asia Pacific & Oceania: Nine & Stan Sport, Sky, Digicel, TV Wan
* India & subcontinent: Star Sports
* Latin America & Caribbean: ESPN Latin America
* Middle East: beIN Sports
* North America: ESPN, Tennis Channel, TSN/RDS
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.