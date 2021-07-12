Wimbledon 2021: 'They are legends of our sport', Djokovic pays tribute to his arch-rivals after winning the title

Novak Djokovic won his 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, to equalise with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He knocked out Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 to guarantee his 6th title at Wimbledon and third consecutive Slam of the year.

With the title, Novak Djokovic has at last found his two biggest adversaries, satisfying a fantasy he has held onto for over a decade. During the on-court interview, he was asked about Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's role in his vocation, Novak Djokovic was as genuine and generous as anyone might think possible. He conceded that it was the duo's strength that pushed him higher than ever and assisted him with fostering his game on a physical, mental, and strategic level.

"I have mentioned this many times before. I have to pay great tribute to Rafa and Roger. They are legends of our sport and they are the two most important players I ever faced in my career. They are the reason I am where I am today. They have helped me realize what I needed to do to get stronger mentally, physically, tactically."

Novak Djokovic additionally spoke about the battles he went through after breaking into the best ten. Since 2011, he has won 19 Grand Slams until now. During this period, he has pivoted his record against both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"When I broke into the top 10 for the first time, for three to four years I lost most of the big matches I played against these guys. Something shifted to end of 2010, the beginning of 2011. The last ten years have been an incredible journey that's not stopping here."

While Novak Djokovic has effectively won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year, he actually has a lot to focus on. He is hoping to become the first man to finish a Calendar Slam in the Open Era. He can do as such by winning the US Open in the not-so-distant future.

"I could definitely envision that happening. I am hoping. I am definitely going to give it a shot," he said. "I am in great form, obviously playing well. Playing my best tennis at Grand Slams is the highest priority I have at this stage of my career. So, let's keep it going."