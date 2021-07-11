Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam after beating Matteo Berrettini

Serbian ace and world number one Novak Djokovic has equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slams to his name after beating Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini in the finals of the Wimbledon 2021.

Novak kicked off the match with a dominating win over the Italian by taking a lead of 4-1 in the first set. However, Berrettini staged a heroic comeback and won the set 7-6 taking an edge over Djokovic.

The Serb did not lose his confidence and bounced back with back to back set victory(6-4, 6-4).

Berrettini started the fourth set strong and it was likely that the match will go on to the fifth set. However, Djokovic, with his own comeback, came from behind to beat the Italian 6-4.

FINAL SCORE:

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini: 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

With this win, Novak Djokovic successfully defended his Wimbledon title and lifted the coveted trophy for the sixth time. This is also Novak Djokovic's Golden Grand Slam as the Serbian ace has already won the Australian Open and the Roland Garros earlier this year. He has continued his form from last year and has won numerous Grand Slams in recent years.