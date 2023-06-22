Will MS Dhoni turn up for IPL 2024? CSK CEO provides update on legendary player's availability

MS Dhoni played the entire IPL 2023 edition with a knee injury. Battling fitness issues, the 41-year-old legendary player led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with aplomb, came up with some vital runs down the order, marshalled his troops really well to lead the Yellow Army to their fifth title with a five-wicket win in the season finale, where they beat defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on May 30.

After the win, Dhoni stated that he will work hard to try and come back in IPL 2024 for his ardent fans, who came in large numbers in every game featuring CSK as it was believed to be the Chennai skipper's last season. Dhoni underwent knee surgery in Mumbai soon after IPL 2023's conclusion and is expected to rest till the end of this year before he feels ready to resume training once again. At present, nothing can be said about his availability for IPL 2024. Amid all this, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan provided a vital update.

"We aren't going to ask him 'what are you going to do, how' etc."

Viswanathan told ESPNCricinfo, "Actually, he told us immediately after the final is over, he'll fly to Mumbai, have surgery and go back to Ranchi for rehab. In Mumbai, after Ruturaj's wedding [on June 4], I visited him. It was a courtesy call. He's quite comfortable. He said he'll rest for three weeks and then start his rehab. And like he said, he's not going to play until January-February. We don't need to remind him about all that."