Will MS Dhoni turn up for IPL 2024? CSK CEO provides update on legendary player's availability
After leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth title in IPL 2023, will MS Dhoni turn up for 2024 edition? The franchise's CEO provided a big update on legendary player's availability.
MS Dhoni played the entire IPL 2023 edition with a knee injury. Battling fitness issues, the 41-year-old legendary player led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with aplomb, came up with some vital runs down the order, marshalled his troops really well to lead the Yellow Army to their fifth title with a five-wicket win in the season finale, where they beat defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on May 30.
After the win, Dhoni stated that he will work hard to try and come back in IPL 2024 for his ardent fans, who came in large numbers in every game featuring CSK as it was believed to be the Chennai skipper's last season. Dhoni underwent knee surgery in Mumbai soon after IPL 2023's conclusion and is expected to rest till the end of this year before he feels ready to resume training once again. At present, nothing can be said about his availability for IPL 2024. Amid all this, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan provided a vital update.
"We aren't going to ask him 'what are you going to do, how' etc."
Viswanathan told ESPNCricinfo, "Actually, he told us immediately after the final is over, he'll fly to Mumbai, have surgery and go back to Ranchi for rehab. In Mumbai, after Ruturaj's wedding [on June 4], I visited him. It was a courtesy call. He's quite comfortable. He said he'll rest for three weeks and then start his rehab. And like he said, he's not going to play until January-February. We don't need to remind him about all that."
Viswanathan added, "He knows what to do, how to go about it, so we aren't going to ask him 'what are you going to do, how' etc. He will inform us on his own. Whatever he's doing, he'll call first and inform only Mr N Srinivasan, not anyone else. Factually, he'll be straightforward with him. From him, we'll get the information that this is what he's doing. It's been this way since 2008. That's how it will continue."
Dhoni has 5,082 runs in 250 IPL games, at an average of 38.79 along with 24 fifties. In addition, he has most dismissals by a keeper in the tournament (180) and has led CSK to five IPL titles. Chennai have also won the now-defunct Champions League (CLT20) title twice under his leadership.
