MS Dhoni didn't consider missing a single IPL game due to troubled knee, reveals CSK's CEO

Kasi Viswanathan, Chennai Super Kings CEO, revealed captain MS Dhoni didn’t consider missing a single IPL game this season due to his troubled knee. Kasi further said captain cool never complained about it to anyone throughout the season, and it was only after winning the title against Gujarat Titans Dhoni informed the management about him going under the knife.

Kasi added none from the management asked MS to take a call on his troubled knee during the tournament, knowing MS would rest himself if it needed to be. The long-serving boss of IPL’s most famous franchise showered praises on CSK’s oldest servant, saying despite going through the pain, Dhoni stood by his team and showed commitment, for which he needs to get appreciated.

"We never asked him things like 'do you want to play or do you want to sit out.' If he can't, he would've told us straightaway," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo Tamil in an interview. "We knew it was a struggle for him to play, but his commitment to the team, his leadership and how the team benefits everyone knows. From that perspective, you have to appreciate him.

"Till the final, he never complained about his knee to anybody. Though everyone knew, and you would've seen him struggling while running, he never complained even once. After the final, he said, 'okay, I'll have a surgery.' He's finished his surgery, he's quite happy, he's recovering,” Kasi added. ‘He knows what to do’ – Kasi on MS Dhoni After helping his team lift the IPL trophy for a record fifth time, joint-most with Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni, during the post-match presser, was again asked about his future, to which he replied, given the stage he (Dhoni) announcing his retirement would be an ideal thing; however, for the love he got from the fans, Dhoni would like to return for one more season next year.

Talking about MS' plans, Kasi said Dhoni informed the head management about him undergoing rehab following his knee surgery in Mumbai and not considering playing any competitive cricket at least until January next year.

"Actually, he told us immediately after the final is over, he'll fly to Mumbai, have surgery and go back to Ranchi for rehab," Viswanathan said. "In Mumbai, after Ruturaj's wedding [on June 4], I visited him. It was a courtesy call. He's quite comfortable. He said he'll rest for three weeks and then start his rehab. And like he said, he's not going to play until January-February. We don't need to remind him about all that.

"He knows what to do, how to go about it, so we aren't going to ask him 'what are you going to do, how' etc. He will inform us on his own. Whatever he's doing, he'll call first and inform only Mr N Srinivasan, not anyone else. Factually, he'll be straightforward with him. From him, we'll get the information that this is what he's doing. It's been this way since 2008. That's how it will continue,” he added.