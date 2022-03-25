Will MS Dhoni announce retirement after IPL 2022? CSK CEO answers the big question

On Thursday (March 24), MS Dhoni dropped a bomb. The 40-year-old announced his decision of stepping down as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain to the team management, just two days before IPL 2022's opening game.

Over the years, Dhoni has made some big decisions out of nowhere and his resignation as CSK captain was no less. The wicketkeeper-batter is surely nearing full retirement and speculations on his IPL future have once again intensified as soon as he gave up CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja before the 15th season's opening clash, versus CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Ahead of the first encounter, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan answered the big question of whether the 15th season will be Dhoni's last IPL appearance.

“No, I don’t think (this is going to be his last season). He will carry on,” CEO Viswanathan said as per Indian Express.

“We have always respected the decision of MS. He has been a pillar of strength for us. He will continue to be a pillar of strength and he will guide Jaddu (Jadeja) and the other members of the team. He is expecting a smooth transition from him to Jaddu and that’s why he has taken the decision. As a captain and player, who has always cared for CSK, he must have taken the decision in the best interest of CSK,” Viswanathan added.

Sharing the big news, CSK's official statement read, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of CSK & picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent CSK this season and beyond."

Dhoni's ardent fans will hope the superstar keeper-batter continues to play the IPL for few more years and lead them to more titles with his presence, experience, glovework and power-hitting.