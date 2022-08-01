WI vs IND: 'Best thing about him is.....' - Bhuvneshwar Kumar on young pacer Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh is raising his stature slowly and steadily. His ability to bowl at the death and also in the powerplay overs prompted the Punjab Kings (PBKS) management to retain him only with Mayank Agarwal before IPL 2022 mega auction.

Back then, Arshdeep wasn't even a capped Indian player. He continued his impressive run in the Punjab jersey in IPL 15 and now is in the scheme of things for Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid-led Indian team management for this year's T20 World Cup, in Australia, from October-November. Arshdeep's ability to remain calm and bowl the tough overs, with his variations, has stood out and he has even impressed in his two outings for the national side in the shortest format, one against England and the other during the ongoing India-West Indies T20I series opener, in Trinidad, on Friday (July 29). The 23-year-old has returned with 2/18 and 2/24 in his two T20Is and, thus, has impressed his senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"The best thing about him is that he knows exactly what is required," Bhuvneshwar told reporters ahead of the second T20I on Monday (August 01) in St Kitts. "What kind of field setting is needed, how to bowl to each batsman - very few newcomers display that kind of maturity.

"Usually you learn these things as you play but he seems to have arrived with that kind of maturity. Even in the IPL in the last couple of years, he has performed consistently. He knows exactly what he wants to do, he thinks a lot about his game," Bhuvi added.

Talking about Rohit-led India, they will meet the Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies in the second T20I on Monday evening. The visitors will rely on Bhuvi-Arshdeep-led bowling attack to shine once again and take a 2-0 lead in the series after hammering the hosts by 68 runs in the first T20I.