WI vs IND 2023: Selectors ponder over resting 'worn-out' Rohit Sharma for few matches - Reports

India captain Rohit Sharma might be the newest addition to the list of players who could be rested for 'some part' of the upcoming West Indies tour, per the latest reports. India will tour the Caribbean Islands for two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is, starting July 12 - the schedule of which was announced last week.

Having played regular cricket since February this year, including the Border-Gavaskar series, the IPL 2023 and then the World Test Championship Final, Rohit has looked worn-out, and selectors seem to take note of this. As reported by the Times of India (TOI), the selectors will sit together to pick the squad for the West Indies series on June 27.

Other than hitting an impressive hundred in the first innings of the Nagpur Test against Australia, Rohit didn't contribute much with the bat in countless outings after that. For Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023, he fared mediocrely, scoring just 332 runs from 16 games averaging 20.75. Though his team somehow reached the playoffs, Rohit's poor form got everyone worried, considering the WTC Final 2023.

Even in the all-important one-off clash against the Aussies, Rohit scored 15 and 43 in two innings.

“Rohit looked a bit jaded during the IPL and the World Test Championship final in England. The selectors want him to rest for some part of the West Indies tour. He’s likely to miss the Tests or the eight-match white-ball series (three ODIs and five T20Is) to follow. The selectors will speak to Rohit and then take a decision,” a source close to developments told TOI. Who will captain if Rohit is rested? Incase the selectors decide to rest Rohit for the two-match Tests, Ajinkya Rahane, who enjoyed his return to the red-ball setup with a brilliant 89 and 46 against Australia, could be asked to be the stand-in captain.

Besides Rohit, either Mohammed Siraj or Mohammed Shami could also be rested for the Test series.

Earlier reports suggested the board is looking to replace Cheteshwar Pujara with the young Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Mukesh Kumar could come in place of experienced Umesh Yadav.

If Rohit gets rested for the Tests and selectors also decide to hand Virat Kohli extra time off, Pujara could retain his place in the team.

Moreover, Hardik Pandya is expected to lead the new-looking T20I side with the inclusion of uncapped players like Jaiswal and Rinku Singh.