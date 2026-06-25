/Why Wimbledon is facing top players protest over prize money

Top tennis players are expected to continue their protest over prize money at Wimbledon after a similar demonstration at the French Open 2026. According to reports, players will reduce their media duties to just 15 minutes after each match during the first week of the tournament. Leading stars such as Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka previously took similar action at Roland Garros, calling for a larger share of the money earned by Grand Slam events. Players argue that they receive less than 15 per cent of the tournaments’ total revenue, despite being the main attraction for fans.

In response to concerns raised after the French Open, Wimbledon announced a 20 per cent increase in prize money for 2026. The men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive £3.6 million (around INR 44 crore). However, player representatives say the increase is still not enough and have planned what they describe as a “direct action protest.”

According to a statement from player representatives, athletes will limit their required media appearances to 15 minutes during the first week of Wimbledon.

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“Players will limit their contractual media commitments at the tournament to 15 minutes, reflecting that Wimbledon currently pays slightly below 15 per cent of revenues to players as prize money for the duration of the first week of the Championships,” a statement issued by players’ representatives read.

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The statement also noted that players had informed Wimbledon officials about the planned protest after consulting athletes from both tours, while acknowledging the recent rise in prize money.

Earlier, Wimbledon chair Deborah Jevans said she hoped players would appreciate the significant increase in prize money. Despite that, the disagreement over revenue sharing appears likely to continue during the tournament.

The All England Club, which organises Wimbledon, has criticised the planned protest. A spokesperson said the organisation was surprised and disappointed by the move, adding that Wimbledon places players at the centre of its decisions and invests heavily in them every year.