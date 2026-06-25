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FIFA World Cup 2026 becomes highest-scoring World Cup in 68 years as Lionel Messi leads goal rush

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 21:01 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 21:01 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 becomes highest-scoring World Cup in 68 years as Lionel Messi leads goal rush

Germany's Deniz Undav celebrates after scoring a goal Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Argentina's Lionel Messi leads the scoring charts as the FIFA World Cup becomes the highest-scoring edition in 68 years, with 161 goals already scored

The ongoing FIFA World Cup is proving to be one of the most entertaining editions in the tournament's history, with goals flowing freely and some of football's biggest stars delivering standout performances. As per OptaFranz, with a rate of 2.98 goals per match, this World Cup is the highest-scoring in the last 68 years, since the 1958 WC, where the average was 3.6 goals per match.

A total of 161 goals have been scored so far in the competition. The record for the most goals in a single World Cup remains 172, set during the 2022 tournament won by Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

Canada registered the biggest victory of the tournament with a commanding 6-0 win over Qatar. Argentina captain Lionel Messi currently leads the scoring charts with five goals. His tally includes his first-ever FIFA World Cup hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening match. He followed that performance with a brace against Austria, helping him surpass Germany legend Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals. Messi now has 18 goals in the tournament's history.

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Tunisia vs Netherlands Photograph: (WION)

Brazil's Vinicius Jr, France's Kylian Mbappe, and Norway's Erling Haaland are tied for second place with four goals each. A group of players including Germany's Denis Undav, Switzerland's Johan Manzambi, Brazil's Matheus Cunha, Morocco's Ismael Sibari, and Canada's Jonathan David have each scored three goals and occupy the next spot on the scoring list.

In terms of overall goal contributions, Vinicius Jr has added one assist to his four goals, while Denis Undav has contributed three goals and two assists, giving both players five goal involvements in the tournament.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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