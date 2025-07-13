/Why was 'towel thief' Iga Swiatek gifted personalised souvenir after historic Wimbledon win? All you need to know

History was scripted on Saturday (July 12) as Poland’s Iga Swiatek won her maiden Wimbledon crown after defeating American Amanda Anisimova in a double bagel (6-0, 6-0) at the Centre Court in the ladies singles championship. The 25-year-old became the latest to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish, adding another feather to her already impressive major slams hat. Renowned for her forehand and aggressive play, Swiatek has also famously adorned the nickname “towel thief” and was presented a souvenir by the Wimbledon authorities after her latest triumph.

Why was 'towel thief' Iga Swiatek gifted personalised souvenir?

Renowned for her aggression and serve, Swiatek’s love for Wimbledon towels has not gone hiding as she is often seen bagging multiple towels after the match. Her funny gesture to take the on-court towels away after the match earned her the nickname “towel thief” among the Wimbledon fans. She has been spotted doing it on multiple occasions during the two weeks of the Championships.

However, on Saturday the authorities at SW19 saw the funny side of the story and gifted the new champion a souvenir which consisted of a towel. However, there was a twist to the story as the towel was embossed with the words “property of Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon Champion”, reflecting the status of the Pole.

“This one’s for keeps,” Wimbledon posted on X, alongside a picture of a beaming Swiatek.

Swiatek had said following her opening round victory that tennis players loved their towels.

“It’s a topic no one ever talks about,” she said.

One step away from career Grand Slam

After Saturday’s win, Swiatek is just one step away from completing a career Grand Slam as she now needs an Australian Open crown to complete the set. She now has six major slams to her name including four French Open, one US Open and the latest Wimbledon crown. She was the losing semifinalist at the Australian Open earlier in the year, and will now vow to complete the impressive trophy haul.