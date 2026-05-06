/Kylian Mbappe issues statement after criticism for weekend trip with actor girlfriend amid injury recovery

Real Madrid and France superstar Kylian Mbappe's team has issued a statement following the footballer's criticism over travelling to Italy for a weekend getaway with actor girlfriend Ester Exposito. Mbappe was questioned by fans online over his commitment to Real Madrid before the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday (May 10) in Spanish La Liga. Barca, with four rounds to go and 11 points clear of Real Madrid, will lift the trophy if they avoid defeat vs Real Madrid on Sunday. Fans, meanwhile, are of opinion that Mbappe, who is recovering from an injury, is saving himself for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 which starts in nearly a month's time on June 11 in USA, Canada, and Mexico.

What Mbappe said about travelling to Italy?

The statement issued by Mbappe's team after photos of him and his girlfriend's Italy trip drew criticism on social media, read: "Part of the criticism is based on an over-interpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club, ­without reflecting the reality of Kylian’s commitment and the work he puts in every day for the team."

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The Madrid fans, a few of them, meanwhile have started an online petition for Mbappe to be sold over concerns that the French player is saving himself for the World Cup.

"If you believe change is necessary, do not remain silent: sign this petition and defend what you believe is best for the future of the club," reads the petition doing rounds on social media.

Mbappe is currently going recovering from a hamstring injury which he suffered against Real Betis on April 24. His absence also played a role in Real Madrid's exit from Champions League where he has the season-high 15 goals.

What next for Real Madrid?