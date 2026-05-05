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Champions League | Who is leading the golden boot race in ongoing season? check list

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: May 05, 2026, 12:45 IST | Updated: May 05, 2026, 14:10 IST

With just three matches left in the season, Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid, which is out of the tournament, is leading the golden boot race with 15 goals. Bayern's Harry Kane is second with 13 goals and can surpass Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)
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(Photograph: X/Kylian Mbappe)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid may be out of the Champions League 2025-26 but Mbappe still remains on top of the scoring charts with 15 goals in the ongoing edition. Mbappe's last goals came in twin defeats against Bayern Munich which ended their season.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
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(Photograph: X/HKane)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

The English footballer is currently second on the list with 13 goals in Champions League 2025-26. He has a chance to go past Mbappe's tally of 15 in the second leg of semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday (May 6).

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)
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(Photograph: AFP)

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

The Argentine, playing for the Spanish club, has 11 goals in the Champions League 2025-26 with a chance to increase his tally during the second leg of semi-final against English giants Arsenal on Tuesday (May 5).

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)
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(Photograph: AFP)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

Kvaratskhelia has scored 10 goals this season in Champions League 2025-26 and has played a pivotal role in taking defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) into the semis which they lead 5-4 after the first leg. Kvaratskhelia can still increase his tally when PSG take on Bayern on second leg of semis on Wednesday (May 6).

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)
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(Photograph: X/Anthony Gordon)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Newcastle, like Real Madrid, are out of the tournament but Anthony Gordon still remains one of the highest top goal scores with 10 goals in Champions League 2025-26. Gordon's high point was four goals in Newcastle's 6-1 win over Qarabag.

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