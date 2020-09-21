Why not use technology if it is available?: Monty Panesar on controversial umpire call in DC vs KXIP

Controversy erupted in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after square-leg umpire Nitin Menon wrongfully called a run short for Kings XI Punjab during their match against Delhi Capitals in the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday as KXIP suffered a heartbreaking defeat against DC in the Super Over.

While many former cricketers and pundits have slammed the umpire for taking a very rash call which resulted in a defeat to Kings XI Punjab, former England spinner Monty Panesar said people should not be harsh on the umpire and should rather call for the usage of technology so that such incidents don’t ruin the fun of IPL in future.

“Let’s not be harsh on the umpire. It’s a thankless job but yes, that was a wrong call. Umpires have to use technology if it is available and if the rules don’t permit it then there should be a tweak so that we don’t see such mistakes in future. Kings XI Punjab have every right to be disappointed as it probably cost them crucial two points,” Panesar said during WION’s show IPL Shorts.

Square-leg umpire Menon had signaled a short run as Jordan had not grounded his bat inside the crease when taking two runs. However, TV replays showed Jordan’s bat was inside the crease. But nothing could be done as the third umpire does not have the authority to overturn an on-field call, unless it is referred for review.

Delhi Capitals took the game to the Super Over after Kings XI Punjab failed to take one run off the last three deliveries before clinching the match after a terrific over by Kagiso Rabada.

Next up in IPL 2020 is the much-awaited match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore as Virat Kohli marks his return to the field after a prolonged break. Plenty of stars will be in action with the likes of Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, AB de Villiers all set to take to the field in IPL 2020 for their respective teams.

Rashid Khan vs Virat Kohli the battle to watch out for: Monty Panesar

Previewing the match, Panesar said: “Both RCB and SRH are looking good on paper but it will come down to how they manage their resources. RBC so far has been all about Virat Kohli and we all know he will score plenty of runs again. But he will be thinking how can I take this RCB side over the line and win them that IPL trophy. Aaron Finch will probably take some burden off Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

“Rashid Khan going against Virat Kohli will the battle to watch out for. Best T20 bowler going up against King Kohli – that’s a mouthwatering clash. But if SRH spinners don’t come good then I don’t see SRH winning this one against RCB,” Panesar said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday as action continues in IPL 2020.