‘Who’s Virat Kohli?': Ronaldo answers when quizzed over Indian cricket legend

Virat Kohli has decorated the global stage of cricket with an illustrious career spanning over 15 years where he won every possible trophy at the international level. While the entire world has addressed his accomplishments on the cricketing stage, it is hard to find anyone who has noticed him. With 265 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the most popular sports athletes on the planet. However, one football legend did not know about Virat when he was quizzed recently. Speed - Do you know Virat Kohli, he is the GOAT of cricket?!



Ronaldo Nazario- Yeah definitely. pic.twitter.com/MbFYNCoRGf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024 × What was the incident?

Youtube influencer Darren Jason Watkins Jr popularly known as Speed recently caught up with Brazil football legend and 2002 FIFA World Cup winner Ronaldo Luís Nazári. In a video surfacing on the internet, Speed was seen asking Ronaldo about Virat Kohli to which he answered – “Who’s Virat Kohli?”

The answer left Speed stunned and he came up with Virat’s picture and showed it to Ronaldo upon which he recognized the Indian cricket legend. Speed also had to mention about Virat’s accomplishments while comparing him to Babar Azam, stating how better he is. While the internet had everyone stunned, Virat has left no stone unturned during his illustrious career on the cricketing field. Like Ronaldo, he too is considered a living legend in their respective sports. Ronaldo’s best year came in 2002 when he won the Ballon d’Or coupled with a World Cup while Virat’s best year came in 2011 when he won the ODI World Cup.

He came close to imitating that success in 2023 when India reached the final of the ODI World Cup in India. However, India lost the final against Australia in a one-sided contest but made sure he forged his legacy with an eye-catching performance. He scored 763 runs in 11 matches with nine fifty-plus scores while also breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds with 50. He is currently second to Tendulkar (100) for most hundreds at the international level with 80.