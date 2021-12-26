'Whole England set-up is under pressure': Vaughan slams Root & Co. after dismal show in 3rd Ashes Test

England have struggled miserably in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 against Australia Down Under. The Joe Root-led side is already 2-0 down in the five-match series and produced yet another dismal show on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against the hosts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. England's batting line-up suffered another terrible collapse as Australia dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test.

Root & Co. were bundled out for a paltry 185 runs on Day 1 as none of the batters barring skipper Root (50 off 82 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (35 off 75 balls) managed to show some fight against the Aussie bowlers. Australia captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked up six wickets between them to rattle England on Day 1 of the Boxing Day encounter.

Reacting to England's poor show on Day 1, Vaughan said not just skipper Root but the entire England set-up is currently under pressure. Vaughan called Root a great guy but insisted he has not been up to the mark as a captain this year and has made several selection blunders in important series.

“They’re under pressure, the whole set-up is under pressure. He is a great guy; Joe Root is a fantastic human being, but he’s made mistakes over the last year. In the summer he made big mistakes in India, getting it wrong in Brisbane with his selection, again in Adelaide with his selection and his tactics,” said Vaughan in a chat with Fox Cricket.

England once again left fast bowler Stuart Broad out of the playing XI for the third Test against Australia in Melbourne. The decision has left Vaughan baffled as the former England captain questioned how can someone as experienced as Broad miss out on a spot in the playing XI despite the pitch being a green top.

“I look at someone like Stuart Broad; in Brisbane, he wasn’t selected on that green top there, he’s not selected here. How England have not seen Stuart Broad, with all his experience, such a wonderful Test career, is not going to be bowling a ball on a green top in Brisbane and now not here in Melbourne, that’s staggering really," said Vaughan.

Taking a dig at England over their shambolic performances in the Ashes 2021-22 so far, Vaughan said the only thing they have done right in the series is to turn up on time for every game.

"How Stuart Broad is not going to be bowling around the wicket to David Warner on a green top, I just can’t fathom that with the quality that he brings. So far the only thing they’ve done right on the trip is turn up on time,” Vaughan concluded.